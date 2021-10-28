Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Washington Federal stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

