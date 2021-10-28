Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

