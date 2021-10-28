Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

