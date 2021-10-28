Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $135.69 and last traded at $135.51, with a volume of 53107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.01.

The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.