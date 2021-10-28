Waves Enterprise Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $580,242.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and $580,242.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.04 or 0.99804372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,196.23 or 0.06856393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

