Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $248.07 and last traded at $247.20. Approximately 51,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,318,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.13.

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

