Webster Financial Co. (WBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 23rd

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend by 55.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

