Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (ARX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):

10/18/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

9/27/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – ARC Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

ARX opened at C$11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

