Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (ARX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):
- 10/18/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00.
- 10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.
- 9/27/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – ARC Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 9/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
ARX opened at C$11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
