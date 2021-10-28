Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.28

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 36142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEICY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46.

About Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

