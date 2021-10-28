Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $190.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

