Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $137.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

