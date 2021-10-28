Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 404.6% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHF opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

