Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
