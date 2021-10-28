Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.