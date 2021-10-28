Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $99.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 764,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,066,010,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

