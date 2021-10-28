Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

