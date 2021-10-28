WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

