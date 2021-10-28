WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.93 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.92.

WEX stock opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

