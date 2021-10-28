White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $7,212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,621,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,066.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,137.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $890.00 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

