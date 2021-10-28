Whiteheart Hits One Day Volume of $422,391.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $422,391.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $507.86 or 0.00824732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00072304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,329.48 or 0.99594144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.14 or 0.07041539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021937 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

