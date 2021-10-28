WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLDBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

WLDBF stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.08.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

