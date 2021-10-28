Willdan Group (WLDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willdan Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Willdan Group worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

