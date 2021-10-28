William Blair Comments on Amplitude Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amplitude in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

AMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amplitude stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $73.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

