WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY22 guidance to $3.18-3.34 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.180-$3.340 EPS.

WNS stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.72. 4,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,274. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

