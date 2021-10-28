WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as high as $87.45 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 1017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,747,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

