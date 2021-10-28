WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $984 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.41 million.WNS also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.18-3.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

