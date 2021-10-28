Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-$3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-$3.030 EPS.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

