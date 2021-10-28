Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

