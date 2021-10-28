Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.