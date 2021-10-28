Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.57.

XBC opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market cap of C$411.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$2.49 and a 12-month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.