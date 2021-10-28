XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.03

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.03 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.49). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 1,370,094 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.36. The company has a market cap of £122.89 million and a P/E ratio of 153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Stuart Simms purchased 27,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89). Also, insider Julie Markey purchased 14,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10).

About XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

