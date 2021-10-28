XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XOMA were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $24.34 on Thursday. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a PE ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOMA. Aegis cut their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

