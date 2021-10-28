Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.
Yum China stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. Yum China has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.
