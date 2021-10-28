Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.05. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 268,152 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

