Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Altus Midstream stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.45. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.