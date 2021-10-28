Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $2.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.05. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $14.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.70.

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.08. 169,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,529. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average of $217.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

