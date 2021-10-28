Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 194,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 93,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

