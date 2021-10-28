Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,713,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,885. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

