Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.50. 1,842,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.