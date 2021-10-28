Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.50. 1,842,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.