Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

APTX stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.