Zacks: Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

