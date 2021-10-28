Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). eHealth reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 90.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in eHealth by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $1,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in eHealth by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $46.11. 274,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

