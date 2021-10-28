Zacks: Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.44 Million

Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $124.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $529.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $714.98 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.

LSPD traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.11. 1,095,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

