Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 3,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,040. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

