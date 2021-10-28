Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $3.22. Adobe reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,319 shares of company stock worth $28,166,246. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $639.28. 2,082,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $304.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

