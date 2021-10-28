Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. ASGN reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $114.80 on Thursday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

