Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to announce sales of $29.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.23 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $118.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.70 million, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.14. 4,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,420,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.