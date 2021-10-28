Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report $71.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,648. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

