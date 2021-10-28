Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The business had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 67,896 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 6,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $467.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

