Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post $0.68 EPS

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 80,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,746. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

