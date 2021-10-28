Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.32. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $746.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $100,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

